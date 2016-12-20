What I Wear to Work: INfluence Style's Liz Jones

If we could clone anyone’s wardrobe, it would be this fashionably fierce trendsetter’s. Whether Liz Jones is buying or wearing tried-and-true brands or up-and-coming labels, this glamour girl has got it down. If you’re curious what’s in style, just check out this Michigan native’s attire. We certainly do!

WHO: Liz Jones, 29, co-owner of INfluence Style and INfluence Men

WHAT I DO: I own Influence Style, Influence/MEN and Influence Lakewood Ranch with my sister. On a daily basis, I can be found at one of the stores--either helping customers on the floor, working on the buying side or posting to our social media accounts. I love talking to and helping our customers, but the buying aspect takes up a lot of my time.

I really try to find a balance in our stores with brands and trends. I love to bring new brands into our store that are just breaking into the market, but I always stay true to my go-to brands that are proven sellers. A question that I get asked all the time is, “Who is your customer and how do you know what to buy?” I do a ton of research in our market and keep on top of the influencers, who tend to be bloggers, celebrities and Instagram stars. I have always just gone with my gut when it comes to buying, and I'm thankful the process has not failed me yet!

FAVORITE ASPECT ABOUT THE BUSINESS: I really enjoy the buying. I typically go on 4 to 7 buying trips a year to cities like New York, Miami or Vegas. I always get so much inspiration when buying in New York City. It’s exciting to be the first to see what is going to be on the floor next season.

When I'm working at the store, I will often sit at the checkout counter to hear what customers are saying about what’s currently in our stores. It’s the most valuable information because I try to buy for a wide range of customers. It’s helpful to hear what people love and gravitate toward.

WHAT TRENDS CAN WE EXPECT FOR RESORT/SPRING 2017? We will keep seeing a lot of shoulders--open-shoulder, single-shoulder and off-the-shoulder styles. It’s a trend that has been around since last spring, but labels are adding an update to it. We saw a lot of blush, prints, army green and whites for spring. We also saw a lot of “chatty” t-shirts and raw hems on denim.

MY STYLE: It’s trendy with clean lines and a comfortable vibe. I love trying to pull off trends, but not too many one time. I don’t tend to wear loud colors or patterns, and I am always on the go, so comfort is a must.

HOW HAS YOUR STYLE EVOLVED? My style is always evolving. There are certain styles that I know always work with my body type, and I usually tend to splurge more on these. I love to pair those styles with more trendy pieces.

FAVORITE DESIGNERS: Alexis, Elizabeth and James, McGuire, Vince, Cotton Citizen and ATM.

WHOSE STYLE INSPIRES YOU? Victoria Beckham. I love that she has a super feminine style but throws tomboy trends into her wardrobe and pulls it off perfectly.

BEST STYLE TIP: Embrace your shape. Everyone has their own insecurities about certain parts of their bodies, and it’s all about playing up your best features. At the store, we love helping people figure that out.

MY GO-TO ITEMS: ATM and Cotton Citizen Basics, McGuire, Paige or J Brand mid or high-rise denim, BlankNYC jackets, Vince slip-on loafers or Stand Smith sneakers, and Varley or Olympia for working out.

FAVORITE ITEM IN THE STORE RIGHT NOW: Anything by Alexis. The cut of the clothing and fabrics are so amazing. They are all such statement pieces.

Right now, I am also on a major denim kick. There are so many different styles out. I love anything that features the high-rise style with a straight leg. We are also selling a lot of cropped flare and "shark-bite" [uneven raw-hem] bottoms . Our denim bar at the shop is stocked with something for every different body type right now.

MOST PRIZED POSSESSION: My wedding ring and some jewelry from my parents. They are both my biggest supporters, along with my sister. I wouldn’t be able to run the three stores without their support and continuous encouragement.

Liz is wearing a BlankNYC jacket, McGuire jeans, ATM T-shirt, rings by Shashi, a Jennifer Zeuner choker necklace, Miu Miu wedges, earrings by Maria Tash, a hat by Janessa Leone and Funny Bunny by OPI on her nails. Almost all of her outfit items can be found at INflence Style.

A Florida native, Alicia King Robinson is the director of public relations at Sarasota-based ThreeSixOh Public Relations and the blogger behind New Version of You. Her love of fashion and eye for stylish living began at an early age. Meant to inspire, she explores fashion and the evolution and ever-changing versions of ourselves with style-inspired content.