Weekly Planner

Champagne Tastings, Holiday Cupcakes, and More Local Dining Events

Plus, Retrobaked's Pop-Up and A Holiday Lights Tour

By Lana Allen 12/14/2016 at 4:59pm

Champagne Tasting

December 14

Join Michael’s On East for its annual holiday Champagne tasting from 6-8 p.m., where guests can taste more than 20 international champagnes and sparkling wines. Admission is $75 per person, which includes a $25 voucher for purchases made at the event of $50 or more. 1212 East Ave., Sarasota

 

Champagne Wishes Come True at Morton’s

December 16-17

Morton’s Gourmet Market is hosting a champagne tasting this Friday and Saturday from 3-6 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Guests will be able to sample champagnes and fine wines to serve as a gift or a perfect complement to their holiday dinner. 1924 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota.   

 

Holiday Lights Tour

December 22

Brew Thru SRQ with this holiday lights and beer tour. Starting at Mandeville Garden, guests will be able to taste five different craft beers from five locations including Calusa Brewing, Big Top Brewing and more. After completing the beer portion of the tour, there will be a second part that features the best holiday light displays. Tickets are $65. 428 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota.  

 

Gigi’s Cupcakes

Through December 31

Gigi’s Cupcakes reveals its new holiday menu of flavors including Crushed Peppermint and Christmas Confetti Fun. Along with the new flavors comes the Jingle box – a collection of 12 mini holiday cupcakes wrapped in their themed box. All of the goods are baked fresh daily. There is also a free cupcake day in honor of National Holiday Day on Dec. 15, where all customers will receive one free cupcake with the purchase of another. 28 S. Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota.

 

Retrobaked Christmas Pop-Up

December 23

Retrobaked debuts their Christmas menu for their pop-up next Friday. Among their cupcakes are flavors like Peppermint Mocha fudge, Christmas Dunkaroo and Spice Rum Eggnog. Other desserts include Soft-Frosted cookies, Christmas Cookie Cake and Old-Fashioned Walnut Fudge Brownies. All orders must be places by Sunday, December 18. 933 12th St. W, Bradenton.

 

Mozaic Christmas Eve

December 24

From 4-9 p.m., Mozaic hosts their three course Christmas Eve dinner. Starters include Warm Goat Cheese Skillet and New Orleans Crab Cakes, followed by a selection of soups and salad such as Yellow Tomato Soup and Arugula Salad. Entrees features both land and sea selections from Braised Lambshank and Black Angus New York Strip Steak to Sauteed Branzino Filet and Hazelnut and Pesto Rainbow Trout. 1377 Main St., Sarasota.

 

Fleming’s Holiday Menu

Through December 31

Fleming’s offers their three course dinner menu for the holidays. The first course is either a Lobster Bisque or a Crab Louie Wedge Salad, followed by a bone-in Filet Mignon and Australian Lobster tail, then finished off by your choice of seven desserts. Dinner is $89 per person. 2001 Siesta Drive, Sarasota.

 

New Year’s at Mozaic

December 31

Mozaic is hosting two seatings this New Year’s Eve, the first at 6 p.m. with three courses and the second at 8:30 p.m. with five courses. Both dinners feature a reception, two wine pairings and a champagne toast. Dinners are $79 and $119. 1377 Main St., Sarasota.

 

New Year's at Social Eatery & Bar

December 31

Celebrate the last moments of 2016 at Social, where they are offering a three course Farm Fresh Meal. The first course includes a selection of soup or salad and the entrée options boast a selection of Pan Roasted Salmon, Wood Fire Chicken and Surf and Turf. Dessert is either a mascarpone cheesecake or tiramisu where you can add a bottle of champagne to boost your experience. Dinner is $100 + $50 for champagne. More information here. 1219 First St, Sarasota.

