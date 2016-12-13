Rare Siesta Key Beachfront Parcel Comes on the Market

A pair of adjoining beachfront parcels on Siesta Key’s Shell Road, totaling 105,000 square feet with 264 feet of Gulf frontage on Big Pass—originally listed together two months ago as Siesta Key Estates at $8,845,000—are now being offered separately at $3,995,000 for the north parcel and $4.35 million for the south parcel, says listing agent Rinat Sikdar of Michael Saunders & Company.

That north, 1.25-acre parcel contains an existing 5,000-plus-square-foot, six-bedroom home. (The owners had lived there for 40 years.) The vacant south parcel is one acre in size. Both come with conceptual drawings for new contemporary residences by architect Mark Sultana. Sikdar says zoning allows for each of the properties to have a guest house along with a main residence. In addition, a third small parcel with a deep-water boat dock across the street on Cocoanut Bayou is being offered for $500,000 to whichever buyer comes first.

Of course, some well-heeled buyer can still purchase the entire site to build their own dream estate. “It’s truly unique because there are no other beachfront estate-size properties this close to downtown,” Sikdar says.